Will the arrival of 5G in NZ be bad for our health? Telecom expert weighs in

The former head of the Telecommunications Users Association NZ says fearmongering around 5G cellphone technology is baseless.

Vodafone announced this week that it will be the first network to offer 5G technology, which promises speeds of up to 10 times that of 4G networks on compatible devices.

However, some people have long believed that the frequencies emitted by cellphones, and now from 5G cellphone towers, are dangerous and carry a high risk of causing cancer.

"None of that is proven in any way, shape or form," Paul Brislen said.

About 30,000 studies have been conducted into radio radiation over the past 10 or 15 years, he said, and "not one has found any link between any kind of health impacts whatsoever in cellphones or wi-fi or television or radio signals of any type.

"There's just no link that they can find.

"This isn't ionizing radiation like x-rays or gamma rays or any of this stuff, this is non-ionizing radiation, so it doesn't accumulate.

"The only effect we've ever seen from EMF, from this kind of stuff, from radios, is a slight warming."