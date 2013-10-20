Arrest made over pig trap shooting in Bay of Plenty

Police say they have arrested a 56-year-old man after another man was shot in the leg in Ōpōtiki yesterday.

The incident took place in a rural area about 5pm, police said.

The shot man was reportedly among a group of three or four other people building a pig trap when the arrested man allegedly fired on the group.

The 28-year-old injured man and his friends then walked about 1500m to get help.