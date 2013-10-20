 

Arrest made over pig trap shooting in Bay of Plenty

Police say they have arrested a 56-year-old man after another man was shot in the leg in Ōpōtiki yesterday.

The incident took place in a rural area about 5pm, police said.

The shot man was reportedly among a group of three or four other people building a pig trap when the arrested man allegedly fired on the group.

The 28-year-old injured man and his friends then walked about 1500m to get help.

The arrested man is due to appear at Whakatane District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.

