Arrest after alleged Crown Range assault, victim may be charged with making false statement

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged assault on the Crown Range in Otago in late March. 

Police say the man from Cromwell, he was arrested and charged with robbery yesterday.

They say a 21-year-old man reported being flagged down by a stranded motorist at about 10pm on March 26.

"He reported that while looking at the person’s vehicle he was seriously assaulted and robbed of his backpack and contents,” Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said. 

However, Inglis said police had established the pair were known to each other and the meeting, which actually occurred in the car park at Coronet Peak, was pre-arranged. 

"Police are satisfied that this was not a random attack and that other criminal activity was involved," he said. 

"As such, we expect to charge the 21-year-old with making a false statement to police."

The 20-year-old man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on May 10.

