Around 100 close contacts of Auckland student with Covid-19 identified

Source:  1 NEWS

Around 100 people at Mt Albert Grammar School in Auckland have been identified as close contacts of a student infected with Covid-19.

The Auckland schools' principal says people considered close contacts have been notified.

The student was a close contact of a family where four members have the virus in South Auckland.

Auckland Regional Public Health says students and teachers in five classes the infected student attended on Monday have been told to self-isolate as they are close contacts.

The student wasn't symptomatic on Monday, but fell ill later and tested positive yesterday.

Public health says there is low risk to others in the school community.

"We have been able to identify the students most at risk, in the student’s classes and they have all been advised to stay at home in self isolation for 14 days", says Headmaster Patrick Drumm.

"Because of privacy concerns, the school will not be telling parents or staff the name of the student who is a close contact, their class or year level."

Mount Albert Grammar School

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the school community had been notified last night.

He said a cluster from the family would "almost certainly" grow larger.

