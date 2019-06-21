TODAY |

Army postpones Waiouru graduation ceremony after a third of recruits get the flu

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Defence
Health

The army has been forced to postpone a graduation ceremony after more than a third of the recruits succumbed to the flu.

Recruit Regular Force 393's graduation has been delayed a fortnight after the "sudden onset" of the flu at The Army Depot in Waiouru.

"In the past 48 hours more than one third of the recruits have been diagnosed with the virus, and we expect that number will grow over the coming days," the army announced on Facebook, explaining that it is postponing the graduation to stop the virus spreading.

"The soldiers are receiving medical support and measures are being implemented throughout the Camp to ensure the virus is contained as much as possible.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Health experts say there’s no explanation for influx of sick patients. Source: 1 NEWS

"This two week delay will ensure our newest soldiers are fit and able to take on their next challenge."

It apologised for the inconvenience. 

The Ministry of Health has warned some GPs and pharmacies will run out of vaccine as the number of Kiwis contracting the virus climbs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pharmac says it’s unlikely it will be restocked before the end of the flu season. Source: 1 NEWS

ESR said this week the number of flu cases is above the seasonal baseline

Recruits from Recruit Regular Force 393 conduct a training exercise.
Recruits from Recruit Regular Force 393 conduct a training exercise. Source: Facebook: NZ Army
More From
New Zealand
Defence
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
Harry Tam has been helping gangs resolve their differences by peaceful means.
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.
Napier judge orders serial groper to serve over five years in prison after attacks on 11 joggers
4
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Driver found dead after vehicle plummets down bank in West Auckland
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Driver found dead after vehicle plummets down bank in West Auckland
But all three of National's leadership contenders oppose change.

New Zealanders strongly support legal abortion, new study finds
07:09
Youth health advocate Dame Sue Bagshaw discussed the figures on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Youth advocate calls for action as Canterbury sees 59 per cent spike in attempted suicides
04:15
Harry Tam has been helping gangs resolve their differences by peaceful means.

Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner