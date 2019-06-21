Army postpones Waiouru graduation ceremony after a third of recruits get the flu

The army has been forced to postpone a graduation ceremony after more than a third of the recruits succumbed to the flu.

Recruit Regular Force 393's graduation has been delayed a fortnight after the "sudden onset" of the flu at The Army Depot in Waiouru.

"In the past 48 hours more than one third of the recruits have been diagnosed with the virus, and we expect that number will grow over the coming days," the army announced on Facebook, explaining that it is postponing the graduation to stop the virus spreading.

"The soldiers are receiving medical support and measures are being implemented throughout the Camp to ensure the virus is contained as much as possible.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"This two week delay will ensure our newest soldiers are fit and able to take on their next challenge."

It apologised for the inconvenience.

The Ministry of Health has warned some GPs and pharmacies will run out of vaccine as the number of Kiwis contracting the virus climbs.

Your playlist will load after this ad