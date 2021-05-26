Ardern won't confirm or deny whether security concerns behind resignation of Chinese MPs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won't confirm or deny whether there were security concerns about two Chinese MPs, one from National, one from Labour, who resigned within days of each other.

It comes as news website Politik says the two resignations were orchestrated by the offices of Ardern and former National leader Todd Muller over growing security concerns.

Jian Yang played the political field as a National MP for nine years and Raymong Huo was a Labour MP for eight years.

They resigned within 11 days of each other in July last year.

Politik says it was because of growing concerns about the men's relationship with the Chinese government and that they resigned after security briefings to the two-party leaders.

“We do not confirm or deny any security briefings that we do or do not receive,” Ardern said when asked about the alleged briefing.

Both Muller and current National leader Judith Collins also say they don't comment on security and intelligence briefings.



Raymond Huo’s resignation letter stated he'd originally intended to run again, but spent more time with his family over lockdown and reflected on his political career.

In his past, Jian Yang taught students who were part of China's intelligence system.

He also gained attention for brokering a meeting with Simon Bridges and the head of china's secret police.

Over the last few months, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta have tried to delicately dance between keeping a solid diplomatic relationship with China, but also warning New Zealand businesses that growing tension could cause problems.