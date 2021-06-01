Ardern shares 'devastating' footage of Canterbury floods during helicopter survey

The Prime Minister has been given an aerial view of the destructive Canterbury floods.
Jacinda Ardern shared video of submerged paddocks shot from a helicopter as she visited the flood-affected region today.
“Devastating to see what communities will be dealing with for sometime to come. We’ll have a chance to meet with some of the local leaders shortly to see how we can help support them,” she wrote in the caption.
Ardern’s visit comes as Civil Defence in Canterbury says the region can start moving into clean-up mode.
However, the Ashburton Bridge — part of State Highway 1 — has been closed because flood damage caused a massive crack.
Ardern fronted the media in Ashburton briefly to say the number one focus is connectivity, but attention will also be given to providing farmers the support they needed.
“There hasn’t been much opportunity to assess the damage from the air and really get a sense of how much work is going to need to be done,” she said.