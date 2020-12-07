Ardern says company that pulled fake money drop stunt in Auckland 'should apologise'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the company that pulled a fake money drop stunt in Auckland over the weekend "should apologise".

The Safety Warehouse’s promotional stunt at Aotea Square ended in violence on Saturday.

The online store, which sells protective wear, advertised that $100,000 in actual cash would be dropped from the sky in a "live cash giveaway".

However, the company dropped fake notes with discounts for their store instead, angering many.

Ardern was asked about the incident at her post-Cabinet address from Parliament today.

“I’ve seen some of the reporting around this and how it impacted people. I cannot fathom how anyone would think it was a good idea," she said.

“Clearly it was not and has caused harm and hurt. They [Safety Warehouse] should apologise.”

Safety Warehouse managing director Andrew Thorn said in a statement the company stood by their marketing and the vouchers issued.

