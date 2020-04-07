Ardern reveals message Boris Johnson sent to NZ while he fights coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern sent a message of support to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus, as today it was announced his condition has worsened and he has been admitted to an intensive care unit in hospital.

Ms Ardern spoke of her message - and the one she received in return from Mr Johnson - at New Zealand's daily Covid-19 briefing this afternoon.

"Upon learning the Prime Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 some days ago now, I sent a message to him sending New Zealand's best wishes," Ms Ardern said.

"He replied to that message and said his thoughts were 'with all our friends in New Zealand'.

"This more than ever is a time when everyone is connected and we want all the people in the UK, especially the Prime Minister to know that we are thinking of them," she said.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Mr Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus ten days ago, and was taken to hospital yesterday after his symptoms did not subside.