Ardern praises those who came to aid of Auckland terrorist stabbing victims

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has thanked members of the public for their courageous efforts in coming to the aid of others during the terrorist attack at West Auckland's LynnMall Countdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Multiple people are in critical condition after a "violent extremist" attacked them with a knife in the supermarket at 2.40pm on Friday.

A witness told 1 NEWS he was determined to help stop the attack by throwing bottles, tins, or "whatever I could" at the man as the normally sedate mall was sent into chaos.

A fellow witness told the New Zealand Herald she came to the aid of one of the victims, wrapping a jumper around the woman's wounded hip.

The perpetrator, identified as a Sri Lankan national who had been under heavy survelliance by police, was shot by two plain-clothed police officers around a minute after the attack began.

At a press conference, Ardern praised witnesses for their courage and bravery.

"To everyone who was there and witnessed such a horrific event, thank you for coming to the aid of those who needed you when they needed you," she said.

Ardern said it was an individual responsible, and not a culture nor religion.

"This was a violent attack, it was senseless and I'm so sorry it happened," Ardern said.

She said the attack was undertaken by an individual who was a known threat.

He travelled from Glen Eden to New Lynn closely watched by surveillance teams and tactical teams.

“When the commotion started, two police tactical operators moved to the scene and engaged him. When he approached with a knife he was shot and killed," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.