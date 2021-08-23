Ardern gives message to Kiwis suffering lockdown fatigue

"Stay with it. We're all in it together."

Those are the words of the Prime Minister, to Aucklanders experiencing lockdown fatigue following Monday afternoon's announcement.

Jacinda Ardern announced the region's Level 4 lockdown would be extended until 11.59pm Tuesday August 31. The rest of the country's time in Level 4 also extended, by four days until 11.59pm Friday August 27.

During the press conference, Ardern was asked for words of reassurance to Aucklanders already fatigued by the Covid lockdown.

"We're all in it together... We've done it before and we will do it again.

"So stay with it, I absolutely believe that we can do this."

Auckland first went into lockdown last Tuesday August 17, along with the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The region's Alert Level will be reviewed next Monday, August 30, while the rest of New Zealand will be reviewed on Friday afternoon, August 27.

Ardern said additional time at Level 4 was due to the "head-start" that Delta had in New Zealand. She also warned that the number of Covid-19 community cases may continue to get worse, before they get better.