Ardern expresses concern over Afghanistan evacuation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her concern over the evacuation situation in Afghanistan, saying it "does not look like we're going to get everyone out that we want to get out".

She said there was a window to try and use the secure space in Kabul airport, "but it is an entirely separate issue of people's ability to safely connect with the airport.

"International partners haven't been in a position to secure safe routes for people to get there.

"The next issue is not all the people we need to reach are even in that province," adding no one had yet been able to connect with those people outside of the province.

Ardern said the evacuation mission had "certainly" been hampered.

"I am concerned that because of the situation on the ground, that we do need to start working on what the next stage will be because it does not look like we're going to get everyone out that we want to get out."

"Our role is to support the evacuation generally. All partners are working together, they won't be just bringing out their own people but often supporting others, we will be supporting others."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says its aware of 206 New Zealanders and their families in Afghanistan who are eligible to enter New Zealand.

One New Zealand family had been evacuated by another Government to a European destination.

"Our ability to assist individuals on the ground is very limited. Access into the Kabul airport has become extremely difficult and travel into Kabul from the provinces almost impossible.

"We are also assisting the small number of those whom the New Zealand Government has determined as working alongside NZDF, materially assisted in the Operation Burnham inquiry, and those who have worked closely with New Zealand Police and aid missions," they said.

On Monday, it was announced New Zealand would providing consular assistance to New Zealanders and others trapped in Afghanistan who had helped New Zealand forces.

Ardern said Cabinet discussed "three aspects of New Zealand's assistance", including the safe evacuation of New Zealanders and their families out of Afghanistan; support for Afghan nationals who have assisted the New Zealand Defence Force or other agencies during their deployment and who may be at risk; and the assistance of NZDF with evacuation efforts out of the country.

New Zealand gave $3 million to the Red Cross and UN in humanitarian support for people in Afghanistan and those who had fled to neighbouring countries.