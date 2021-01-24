TODAY |

Ardern assures NZ won't completely shut its borders following Northland Covid-19 community case

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has assured New Zealand won’t shut its borders completely, amid calls from some members of the public to do so after a Covid-19 case was reported in Northland yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 56-year-old returned two negative tests during her managed isolation stay. Source: 1 NEWS

In a Facebook live last night, Ardern said: “Any time we have a situation like this we will have people who will say, just shut the borders entirely, don’t let anyone in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The list includes cafes, restaurants and shops in Whangārei, Ruakaka and Helensville. Source: Breakfast

“We can’t do that. As a New Zealand citizen you have a right to come back to New Zealand and if we denied you the right to come back to New Zealand we would be making you stateless, we would be saying that the one legal place that you can live, you can’t come back to.

“You will notice that virtually no country in the world is closing its border to its citizens.”

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

She also said blaming a person with Covid-19 wouldn’t help anyone.

“There is sometimes a tendency to blame. The message I really want to share here is the most important thing for us is that people when they are unwell get tested,” Ardern said.

“And they are less likely to do that if they feel like they will be attacked if they test positive.”

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed it was investigating a case involving a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northland community.

The 56-year-old woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe.

read more
Countdown Helensville, The Warehouse in Whangarei among 28 spots visited by Covid-19 case

Health officials said the woman had reported experiencing Covid-19 symptoms following her stay.

The Ministry of Health has released details of her movements from January 14, up until January 22.

New Zealand
Northland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:06
Countdown Helensville, The Warehouse in Whangarei among 28 spots visited by Covid-19 case
2
Ardern assures NZ won't completely shut its borders following Northland Covid-19 community case
3
More people turning to private sales to save coin amid hot housing market
4
Two close contacts of Northland woman who contracted Covid-19 test negative for virus
5
Morning Briefing Jan 25: Covid case sends jitters through community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:37

Good Sorts: The Kawerau doctor who responded with kindness after man crashed into his car

One person dead after boat capsized off Days Bay, Lower Hutt
02:53

'Punched, kicked, spat at' - New data reveals 82% jump in prison staff assaults

01:58

Warning for New Zealanders to check passwords after security cameras hacked