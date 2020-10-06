Ardern and Collins debate: Fiery exchanges over Covid, climate change and the price of milk

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins battled over Covid, climate change and the price of milk during the Press Leaders Debate, which featured a number of fiery exchanges between the two vying to be Prime Minister after the election.

In the third debate between the leaders, the pair were asked quickfire questions on the price of milk, lamb, Netflix, and the starting salaries of teachers and nurses.

Both got the price of milk and lamb wrong, but were right on the cost of Netflix.

Should New Zealand become a republic if the Queen died?

Collins said she did not think Aotearoa should become a republic "but I think people in New Zealand are starting to move that way".

"I personally really admire the Queen. I think the people of New Zealand would make up their own mind."

Ardern said New Zealand should not become a republic "at that moment" when the Queen dies.

"Particularly as we will be… acknowledging the Queen."

She said she thought New Zealand becoming a republic may be in her lifetime “but it doesn’t’ feel quite ready just yet”.

Conversion therapy

Collins said parents should be grateful for their children and urged them not to send their children to conversion therapy, but would not say if she supported banning it or not.

Cannabis referendum

Ardern would not disclose how she voted in the referendum despite being pressed by Collins. The Labour leader said "not every issue has to be influenced by a political agenda".

Tiriti o Waitangi

Jacinda Ardern said it was important to recognise Tiriti "is not just about Treaty settlements, it has to be about the relationship between Māori and the Crown".

"It is living document."

She said that included supporting te reo, Māori heritage, teaching Māori history in school and improving Māori health.

Collins said National had 56 deeds of settlement and that they would "continue, but also continue down the rigorous role trying to get kids through school to make sure they get qualifications".

"That’s what makes a difference, education."

Housing

On what they would do for housing, Ardern said Labour would promote underwriting schemes, progressive home ownership and continue with KiwiBuild and building state houses.

Collins said National would get rid of the RMA, "not waste tax payers' money and people’s hopes on KiwiBuild". They would also do mass consenting.

Covid-19

"The (second) lockdown should not have been necessary if people had been tested as we were told," Collins said, adding it was "completely unnecessary".

She said border staff who were not being tested weekly, as was supposed to be happening, was an "absolute failure".

"To let people come in on planes with Covid-19, that is disgraceful."

Ardern said the idea that "somehow returning New Zealanders are completely free of Covid-19 is a dreamland".

"That is why we have a quarantine."

Collins moved onto the source of the second community Covid-19 outbreak.

"Where did it come from? A rock in your garden?"

"It came on a plane," Collins shouted.

Ardern hit back, saying, "according to Collins, putting Gerry Brownlee in charge of the border" was the answer.

"It's better than putting David Clark in charge of health," Collins said.

Economic response

On what was needed in the economic response, Ardern said their plan was investing in infrastructure to create jobs.

Collins said National planned to cut taxes because "people need it".

Ardern then took over the questions, asking Collins how much was left for health and education in National's fiscal plan.

"How much is left? $800 million? What will be cut?"

Collins then said Labour's plan was "all borrowed money", with the wage subsidy costing $500m a week.

Climate change

Jacinda Ardern accused National of disagreeing "with every measure we have taken and yet that’s the only way we’ll meet our Paris agreement".

Judith Collins replied saying Ardern "does not understand there is a crisis and that crisis is the economy".

"We need to wake up."

Ardern said instead, "we need to wake up to unless we move on this, we will be left behind and we will lose our brand".

"Dairy is doing well and that is as we are working on these environmental issues together."

Collins said it was "not just about brand it’s about the reality and we have to pay for health, education that’s $17b a year".

"Understand this, there is no free lunch in this country," Collins said.

Collins said the single biggest move National would make against climate change, should it be elected, would be growing the tech sector.

Ardern said she thought Labour's was the Zero Carbon Act, and making change in "every sector".

Dental

Agreement was found on the state of children's teeth in New Zealand.

Both leaders were asked for their views on the fluoridation of water while $32 million was going towards putting children under general anesthetic to pull out teeth.

Collins said she grew up without fluoride in her water and said she could tell the difference as her son grew up with fluoride in his, only having one filling.

"I utterly agree with it."

Ardern said she supported fluoridation to keep people healthy.

"If we all want children's teeth to be healthy, we have to start making those choices."

Ardern said she didn't have the numbers to progress legislation, while Collins quipped, "you didn't ask us".

A four year Parliamentary term

"I would happily talk to Judith and the National team about a four year term, there seems to be consensus so let’s make the most of that," Ardern said.

Collins said there would need to be a referendum on a major constitutional issue, "but I would thought if Ms Ardern would not even talk to us about fluoride, not sure she’s going to talk to us abut anything".

Sugar tax

A sugar tax was off the cards for both, with Collins saying education was better.

"Right now dental care for under 18 year olds, is already free," but she did add there was a lot of young people not accessing the service.

Ardern said she did not support a sugar tax because sugar was in "almost every item our children are reaching for".

She said they would roll out healthy lunches.

Closing statements

Collins said in this election, "we have to think about our kids and our grandkids".

New Zealand's debt needed to be about building the economy, building housing, infrastructure and roads.

She called Labour’s plan "non-existent".

"This is not monopoly money, this is money our kids and grandkids have to pay back."

Ardern said that "really the question we’re facing this election is a very simple one - who is better placed to keep new Zealand safe and to get us on track for recovery?"

She said the country "didn’t get those results by chance" in the Covid-19 response.