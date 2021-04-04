TODAY |

Appeal for information as police continue to investigate early morning Auckland shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland man shot during an early morning incident in Avondale is now in a stable condition. 

Residents say they’re shocked something like it has happened on their doorstep. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene on Blockhouse Bay Road around 2:30am yesterday.

The man was then taken to hospital in a serious condition. He's now in a stable condition, police told 1 NEWS today. 

A police spokesperson says no charges have been laid at this stage but they are "actively following lines of inquiry" linked to the shooting. 

"We urge anyone that has any information that could assist police in our inquiries to contact us," the spokesperson says.

"This includes anyone who was involved in the incident, we urge you to come forward and contact police on 105."

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

