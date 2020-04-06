'Appalling' - Judge rebukes man accused of coughing on people in Christchurch supermarket

A man accused of sneezing and coughing on people in a Christchurch supermarket amid the coronavirus pandemic has been remanded in custody as he awaits Covid-19 test results.

Raymond Gary Coombs, 38, appeared in the Christchurch District Court today over the alleged April 3 incident.

Coombs faces two charges of "committing a criminal nuisance by doing an unlawful act namely offensive behaviour knowing that such an act would endanger the health of the public" and "did a thing forbidden by a medical officer of health namely failed to maintain social distancing and deliberately coughed on members of the public”.

Coombs' lawyer requested he be bailed to an isolated sleep-out at his address but Judge Jane McMeeken told him his “behaviour was appalling” and “serious offending” and would not grant bail until his Covid-19 test results come back.

In a Facebook post the Christchurch roofer said he had Covid-19 but the court was told that this was “a joke” and that he has never shown any symptoms.

The doctor indicated it would take 72 hours for test results to come back.

The prosecutor also mentioned that a significant number of people who were in the supermarket at the time had rung police asking whether Coombs does have the virus and what they should do about it.