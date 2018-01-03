 

New Zealand


AOS called to Tauranga warehouse as police talk to occupant by megaphone

The Armed Offenders Squad has been called out to a warehouse in Tauranga this afternoon.

Police at a warehouse in Tauranga.

Police told 1 NEWS they were at a warehouse on Wilrose Place in relation to an ongoing enquiry.

AOS are assisting police.

A witness told 1 NEWS he was trapped inside his building while police were onsite.

He said he could hear police negotiating over a megaphone with whoever is inside.

A local told 1 NEWS he believes it's the Greerton 2nd Hand and Pawn Warehouse. 

He says it's the tenth time in the last two years that the store has been searched by police. 

