AOS called to Tauranga warehouse as police talk to occupant by megaphone

Source:
The Armed Offenders Squad has been called out to a warehouse in Tauranga this afternoon.
Police at a warehouse in Tauranga.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police told 1 NEWS they were at a warehouse on Wilrose Place in relation to an ongoing enquiry.
AOS are assisting police.
A witness told 1 NEWS he was trapped inside his building while police were onsite.
He said he could hear police negotiating over a megaphone with whoever is inside.
A local told 1 NEWS he believes it's the Greerton 2nd Hand and Pawn Warehouse.
He says it's the tenth time in the last two years that the store has been searched by police.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news