TODAY |

Antonio Hall fire a result of arson police say as one person is arrested

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Police have arrested and charged one person following the massive blaze which engulfed part of historic Antonio Hall in Riccarton, Christchurch last night.

Sixteen fire crews were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 5.10pm. The blaze began in the roof of the building.

Following a number of inquiries and interviews, police say an arrest has been made and they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged arson at this stage.

The person will appear in the Youth Court next week.

The building, which is vacant, is listed as a category two historic place and was originally built in 1904.

According to its website, Antonio Hall was originally built as a homestead. However, in later years extensions were added and the property was run as a private hostel for university students.

The property was sold in 1993 but renovations were put on hold and the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch caused the building significant damage.

Further efforts by locals have been made to try and restore the property but visitors have been unable to access the hall, which had been closed due to safety concerns.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The unoccupied Antonio Hall suffered extensive damage in Friday night's fire. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The hosts proved too much with a 27-10 win in Suva.
Fiji overpower Maori All Blacks to take victory in opening Test
2
The couple's son has been named Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey.
Baby name announced for Tāmati Coffey and husband Tim Smith
3
Robyn Angus surveys the damage to their paddock after a Tranzit bus veered off the road onto their property.
Charter bus carrying 41 teenagers crashes into Eketahuna lifestyle block, 10 taken to hospital
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
5
Rain (file picture).
Weather warnings set in place as heavy rain is set to hit parts of NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44
Mr Jackson spoke at today’s hui launching the fourth inquiry into Oranga Tamariki.

Māori need to stop operating within unhelpful western structures - Oranga Tamariki hui
A hearing impaired elderly senior adult man wearing a hearing aid is sitting staring through the hazy, speckled, unwashed window and grungy mesh screen of a living room window at home. He has early stage dementia and will sit motionless for minutes at a time gazing engrossed at the outside world.

Pensioners left waiting for more than two years for council housing
The couple's son has been named Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey.

Baby name announced for Tāmati Coffey and husband Tim Smith

00:13
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire crews had extinguished the blaze and left the scene at about 2am.

Pizza shop where owner was murdered destroyed by fire