Antonio Hall fire a result of arson police say as one person is arrested

Police have arrested and charged one person following the massive blaze which engulfed part of historic Antonio Hall in Riccarton, Christchurch last night.

Sixteen fire crews were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 5.10pm. The blaze began in the roof of the building.

Following a number of inquiries and interviews, police say an arrest has been made and they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged arson at this stage.

The person will appear in the Youth Court next week.

The building, which is vacant, is listed as a category two historic place and was originally built in 1904.

According to its website, Antonio Hall was originally built as a homestead. However, in later years extensions were added and the property was run as a private hostel for university students.

The property was sold in 1993 but renovations were put on hold and the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch caused the building significant damage.

Further efforts by locals have been made to try and restore the property but visitors have been unable to access the hall, which had been closed due to safety concerns.