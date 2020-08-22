TODAY |

Anti-lockdown protestors gather in Auckland's Aotea Square, march down Queen St

A small gathering of anti-lockdown protestors gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square today to voice their opposition to current Covid-19 restrictions.

A small group of people gathered in Aotea Square before heading down’s the city’s main street. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland is currently in strict Level 3 conditions, while the rest of the country is under slightly looser Level 2 restrictions.

People gather in Auckland's Aotea Square to protest the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 conditions. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 100 people, many not wearing masks as recommended by the Government and health authorities, gathered to express their opposition to the lockdown, as well as raise other issues such as 1080 and 5G.

After the gathering, some people marched down Queen St.

There was a small police presence. 

