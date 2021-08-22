Another two Auckland high schools hit by Covid-19

Another two Auckland schools have been hit by Covid-19, joining a growing list of educational facilities emerging in the country's Delta variant outbreak.

Pukekohe High School, Pukekohe, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Pukekohe High School is the latest to report a positive case for the virus after a Covid-positive staff member came to work while infectious on August 16-17.

A message was sent out to parents last night from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) alerting them to the case.

Heath officials are wanting only staff and students from the school to get tested and self-isolate, along with household contacts if they are unwell.

Two dedicated pop-up testing stations have been set up exclusively for Pukekohe High staff, students and close contacts.

These are at the Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds Community Testing Centre and the Seddon Medical Centre, 13 Hall Street Pukekohe.

Both students and staff must bring the letter they were sent from ARPHS that was emailed out on Saturday when they get tested.

Meanwhile, a Western Springs College student has also tested positive for the virus but only some students are considered close contacts.

The pupil attended class for a short time until 10am on August 17, with only students who were in the first period with that student needing to self-isolate and get tested.

Parents of the students considered close contacts were contacted by Principal Ivan Davis and Associate Principal Julie Debreceny on Saturday.

"The rest of the school population (students and staff) are classified as casual contacts and are not required to be tested," David said in an email to parents.

This brings the number of schools affected in this outbreak to seven.

Two universities have also been affected by the Delta outbreak. One student at the University of Auckland has contracted Covid-19 along with two students at AUT.