Another body found in Tauranga after double homicide, police deny gang conflict link

Police are investigating a third sudden death in Tauranga after a body of a woman was found - but they believe the deaths are not part of a wider gang conflict.

However, police do say that they know some gang members may have been involved in the deaths.

A double homicide in Omanawa near Tauranga earlier this week is currently being investigated, and police said today that a third body was found.

Police believe the third death - at a property on Lynwood Place - is linked to the the incidents. 

Police said the death is believed to be a domestic incident, and that she may have been dead for a couple of days before she was found.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

