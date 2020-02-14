Another body found in Tauranga after double homicide, police deny gang conflict link

Police are investigating a third sudden death in Tauranga after a body of a woman was found - but they believe the deaths are not part of a wider gang conflict.
However, police do say that they know some gang members may have been involved in the deaths.
A double homicide in Omanawa near Tauranga earlier this week is currently being investigated, and police said today that a third body was found.
Police believe the third death - at a property on Lynwood Place - is linked to the the incidents.
Police said the death is believed to be a domestic incident, and that she may have been dead for a couple of days before she was found.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.