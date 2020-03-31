TODAY |

Animals at Wellington Zoo struggling with lack of human visitors amid coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The meerkats at Wellington Zoo are keeping busy in their ball pit as they have no visitors to keep them entertained. 

Zookeepers say their animals have become more and more interested in getting human attention.

Zoo keepers say the animals have become more interested in getting human attention. Which could mean the tigers, lions and bears might have noticed that people aren't coming to visit.

Staff have stepped up the stimulation to keep animals entertained by taking the dingos Blue and Kiah to visit the animals each morning while on their work. 

