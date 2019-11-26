TODAY |

Animal rights group behind supermarket protests aims to eliminate slaughterhouses in NZ by 2025

The group behind vegan supermarket protests around the country has plans to eliminate slaughterhouses by 2025.

Campaigners with animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere are encouraging shoppers to eliminate meat from their diets or to consider where their meat is coming from.

Direct Action Everywhere protestor Anna Rippon told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the group wants people to “stop eating animals", switch to a plant-based diet and "respect animals’ rights to live a life".

Ms Rippon said while the group’s goal to eliminate slaughterhouses in the next five years may appear to be unachievable, she noted that “a lot has happened in the movement in the last six months already”.

“We’ve gained a lot of momentum, the public are talking about it a lot," she said.

Fellow Direct Action Everywhere protestor Deno Stock added that supermarket shoppers' reactions towards the group's meat section demonstrations have continued to improve.

“At the beginning, it was quite aggressive, but it’s got kind of better and better as we’ve been going on because we’ve sort of changed it a bit,” Mr Stock said. “Instead of chanting as we walked out, we’re now singing as we walk out. It’s made a total difference.”

Ms Rippon dismissed criticism that the group is haranguing shoppers going about their day, saying, "I’m here for animal rights, so we don’t have the right to make a victim die for our personal choice."

Direct Action Everywhere protestors Anna Rippon and Deno Stock joined Breakfast to discuss the protests. Source: Breakfast
