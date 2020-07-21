'Andrew Falloon lied,' Judith Collins says as more women come forward with complaints

Multiple women have come forward complaining of now-former National MP Andrew Falloon sending them sexually explicit content, according to party leader Judith Collins.

Yesterday Mr Falloon announced he would be standing down at the election, before resigning from Parliament entirely today.

It was revealed that Mr Falloon had sent a pornographic image of a woman to a 19-year-old woman, who complained to police and the Prime Minister's office.

More women have come forward today, Ms Collins told media.

"There is a pattern of behaviour that now takes us out of an incident, a very unfortunate incident, into a pattern of behaviour," she says.

"We sought assurance from him - was there anything else he needed to tell us about? - and I was told no.

"I think that's very obvious he's lied to police and a lot of other people. Yes, I do believe that. I believe he's lied to a lot of people, probably including himself."

Ms Collins says she spoke to police about two more cases, and they indicated the investigation may be re-opened.