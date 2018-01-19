'I am not the first woman to multitask' - Jacinda Ardern talks being PM and a mother

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told New Zealand she is able to mulitask being the leader of the country as well as be a first time mum.

Ms Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, addressed reporters and New Zealand on the steps of her Point Chevalier home today.

"I am not the first woman to multitask," she said.

"I'm not the first woman to work and have a baby."

However, she said she was aware that these are special circumstances.

"There will be many woman who have done this well before I have," she said.

"I acknowledge those woman and I am about to sympathise with them a lot."

She said she has already sympathised with all the woman who have had morning sickness.

"But I am excited, we're excited, we know together that we're going to make this work and New Zealand is going to help us raise a first child."