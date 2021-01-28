Almost 10,000 Aussies download NZ's Covid-19 tracer app since trans-Tasman bubble's opening

Numbers given to 1 NEWS suggest many Australians travelling to New Zealand are following advice, and downloading the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Source: Getty

The number of registered users has markedly increased over the past few days, following the bubble opening on Monday morning.

Statistics from the App Store and Play Store indicate the NZ COVID Tracer app was downloaded on 6,200 iPhones and 3,200 Android phones with their region set to Australia since the travel bubble was announced on April 6.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health said they'd "like to remind visitors from Australia that even if their phone region is set to Australia, they can download the NZ COVID Tracer app if they search for the exact name of the app or follow a working link."

ABC Australia reported almost 2,000 Australians flew to New Zealand on Monday when the trans-Tasman bubble opened and statistics provided to 1 NEWS shows there were 2,247 new users registered on the Covid-19 tracer app that day.

The 2,247 users are made up of both New Zealanders and international arrivals.