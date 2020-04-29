TODAY |

Alert levels explained: When can we gather again for events following lockdown?

Source:  1 NEWS

In the events world not a lot has changed from Alert Level 4 to Level 3 except for funerals or wedding ceremonies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matty McLean has our guide to events through the alert levels. Source: Seven Sharp

But you can only have up to 10 people and receptions or functions are not allowed.

At Level 2, events can be held indoors for up to 100 people or 500 outside. Small gigs and small sport events might kick off where social distancing can be managed.

At Alert Level 1, the event industry can start operating again. There are no restrictions to gatherings at Level 1 but all is not yet normal.

It's likely that international travellers will still need to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival so events will be relying on local audiences.

CEO of Verve Terri van Schooten spoke to Seven Sharp about the new landscape of events.

Watch the interview in the video above. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:39
Recently redundant Northlander fights to use KiwiSaver to pay off mortgage
2
Irrfan Khan, of Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, dies
3
'My two-year-old son was confused' - Auckland couple turned away from beach by iwi
4
Over 700 complaints around businesses flouting lockdown rules after takeaways return
5
Rare condition in children across Europe may be linked to Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Concern for vulnerable children after dramatic drop in reports to Oranga Tamariki
01:48

Small crowds for early childcare centres reopening under Level 3
01:29

'A lot of buzz in the community' - New South Wales city readying themselves to host Warriors
03:53

Not closing borders early 'squandered our major advantage' - expert