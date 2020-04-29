Alert levels explained: When can we gather again for events following lockdown?

In the events world not a lot has changed from Alert Level 4 to Level 3 except for funerals or wedding ceremonies.

But you can only have up to 10 people and receptions or functions are not allowed.

At Level 2, events can be held indoors for up to 100 people or 500 outside. Small gigs and small sport events might kick off where social distancing can be managed.

At Alert Level 1, the event industry can start operating again. There are no restrictions to gatherings at Level 1 but all is not yet normal.

It's likely that international travellers will still need to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival so events will be relying on local audiences.

CEO of Verve Terri van Schooten spoke to Seven Sharp about the new landscape of events.