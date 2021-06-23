Covid-19: Alert level change 'possible' in Wellington after Australian tourist tests positive

Health authorities are not ruling out an alert level change in Wellington after an Australian tourist tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the city over the weekend.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Breakfast the Ministry of Health would consider if "other measures" might be needed in the capital, including mask-use and restrictions on gatherings.

He said an alert level change in the city was "possible".

It comes after a recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again over the weekend.

The person arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed yesterday evening. They subsequently tested positive in New South Wales.

Four close contacts have been identified in relation to the case's movements while in Wellington itself.

Bloomfield said the case had developed symptoms on Monday — the day they flew home — and was tested for the virus later that day.

He disclosed the case had travelled to Wellington as a tourist, so said locations of interest could include tourist sites, bars and cafés.

They are due to be released about 8.30am this morning.

The flights the case travelled on are:

- Sydney to Wellington — QF163 (Qantas): Departed Sydney, Friday June 18 at 7.05pm (AEST), arrived in Wellington on Saturday, June 19 at 12.12am (NZST).

- Wellington to Sydney — NZ247 (Air New Zealand): Departed Wellington, Monday June 21 at 10.13am (NZST), arrived in Sydney on Monday, June 21 at 11.33am (AEST).