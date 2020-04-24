Alarming number of New Zealand soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress, research shows

New research out of the University of Otago has revealed an alarming number of our soldiers suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTS), with one in 10 likely to go on to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study, involving nearly 2000 current and retired personnel, is the first wide-ranging survey of the New Zealand military.

For many veterans, adapting to life after service can be tough.

“The stuff I’ve done - Somalia, Afghanistan, East Timor - trying to describe and explain that to people … It’s virtually impossible,” veteran Aaron Wood said.

The lead-up to Anzac Day isn’t easy, either.

“It provokes memories and emotions -some good, some not so good,” veteran Mark Compain said.

Otago University associate professor and lead researcher David McBride said a military career “more than amplifies the risk of post-traumatic stress, because of being involved in combat, seeing things that you shouldn't have to see.”

The survey, involving 1817 personnel, found that those identified those suffering symptoms of PTS were more likely to be older, male, Māori and have experience of trauma.



They also found that one in three people already had symptoms of post-traumatic stress, and one in 10 would likely be diagnosed with PTSD.



It also revealed that 78 per cent of Māori showed some symptoms of post-traumatic stress.



However, greater length of service, psychological flexibility, or resilience, and quality sleep may be protective factors in reducing PTS symptoms, researchers found.

“Some adhere to the military identity and one of those things is stoicism - toughing it out, not adapting, not asking for help and if they don't ask for help, then they don't deal with this problem and it just gets worse as time goes on until it reaches crisis point,” Mr McBride said.

Friends and family can struggle to understand the fallout from life in the military.

“There's a perception that peacekeeping and conflicts that we are involved in today don’t carry the same sort of stress and trauma that our forebears did, but I can testify, and others that I've served with can testify, that that’s not actually true,” Mr Compain said.

“We're very, very close and we support each other to an immense degree as long as you have everyone else’s backs, and that's what the problem is to a large degree. It’s when you feel you might not have your mate’s backs that you feel that you're letting them down and that can be hard to speak up about,” Mr Wood added.