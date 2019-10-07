Alarmed Auckland driver urges others to 'understand road rules' after witnessing wrong way driver

An Auckland driver frantically tried to stop a car in front as he observed it driving on the wrong side of the road for about four kilometres.

The incident happened yesterday morning on Great South Road as both cars were driving south from Ramarama to Bombay.

Adam Reeves and his partner, Monique were driving to the local gas station when they observed the Nissan hatchback driving along the wrong side of the road.

“It was quite alarming to see this actually happening,” Mr Reeves told 1 NEWS.

He said he tried for at least two or three minutes to flag the driver down by beeping the horn.

“We were just worried about the trucks coming around the bend because it was a 100km zone.

“Luckily there were no cars coming along the road because it’s normally really busy,” says Mr Reeves.

The situation came to a halt after a car travelling head-on towards the wrong way driver at the Bombay roundabout caused the car to leave the road.

He went to turn into the petrol station where the couple followed the car, pulling in beside him.

An emotional Mr Reeves informed the driver he was on the wrong side of the road and asked him what he was doing, to which the driver replied that he was ”going to Hamilton”.

Mr Reeves says he also saw a woman in the front and a child in the back seat of the Nissan.

He said he immediately called police, who he told him to call *555.

The driver, whom Mr Reeves said did not speak “very good English” eventually drove off on the correct side of the road.

Video of the incident was posted to the Facebook pages Bombay Grapvine and shared to the page, Pinoys in NZ – a page for Filipinos living in New Zealand.

Mr Reeves said he wants other drivers to take care and know the road rules before driving.

"Just understand the road rules before driving, just please understand it before hopping in the car," he says.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today they were not immediately aware of the matter being reported to them but are "making inquiries into it".

