Airbnb suspends more than 300 NZ listings as it cracks down on party houses

Accommodation website Airbnb has suspended more than 300 listings across New Zealand as it continues to crackdown on party houses. 

Derek Nolan, Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for New Zealand and Australia, said the action aimed to make sure communities could enjoy the benefits of tourism. 

“Bad behaviour has no place on Airbnb and those who willfully fail to adhere to our policies face removal from our platform,” he said. 

“We know that the vast majority of Kiwis are considerate neighbours and respectful travellers who care about the communities in which they live and stay. 

“They’re making a positive contribution to surrounding neighbourhoods, including by supporting jobs and helping to ensure tourism dollars flow into local businesses.”

Dunedin house turned into brothel by Airbnb guests, angry homeowner claims

The crackdown follows a policy Airbnb introduced in August banning all parties and events at listings internationally. 

