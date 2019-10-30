Airbnb suspends more than 300 NZ listings as it cracks down on party houses

Accommodation website Airbnb has suspended more than 300 listings across New Zealand as it continues to crackdown on party houses.

Airbnb (file picture). Source: istock.com

Derek Nolan, Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for New Zealand and Australia, said the action aimed to make sure communities could enjoy the benefits of tourism.

“Bad behaviour has no place on Airbnb and those who willfully fail to adhere to our policies face removal from our platform,” he said.

“We know that the vast majority of Kiwis are considerate neighbours and respectful travellers who care about the communities in which they live and stay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“They’re making a positive contribution to surrounding neighbourhoods, including by supporting jobs and helping to ensure tourism dollars flow into local businesses.”

read more Dunedin house turned into brothel by Airbnb guests, angry homeowner claims