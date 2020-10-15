Air traffic control tower up for sale in Wellington, sparking plenty of interest

A very quirky property has just hit the market in a Wellington suburb.

The property is a 1950s air traffic control tower nicknamed Arnold, and is up for grabs in Rongotai, near Wellington Airport.

The property has an asking price of $895,000.

Real estate agent Billy Bell thinks interest will be high.

“It’s special and unique and people like unique things, so I think it's going to be crazy,” he told 1 NEWS.

Airways' head of service delivery for towers, Sophia Healey, agrees the property has a lot to offer.

"Looking out there into Evan's Bay when we've got a southerly can be quite interesting in terms of the approach,” she said of Arnold’s panoramic views.

However, there is a word of warning for any potential buyers, with asbestos in the walls that will need to be removed.

It's also located in the airports noise zone - meaning a buyer would need to get resource consent from the airport and the council before turning it into housing.