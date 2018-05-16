 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Consumer New Zealand says Air New Zealand is risking losing customers by raising its domestic fares by five per cent from tomorrow.

Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.
Source: Breakfast

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision, despite saying in February this year it was "on track for second highest profit in company history".

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin, speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, said consumers should remember to shop around, and reminded people that they can vote with their choice of airline.

"They're allowed to put their prices up, they're in business, but are they ripping us off is probably another question," Ms Chetwin said.

"They will have all these reasons."

Ms Chetwin said the airline maintains a consumer-friendly public persona, but their recent actions seemed to contradict that, including dropping a number of regional routes.

The airline is blaming rising fuel prices for hiking its prices five per cent.
Source: 1 NEWS

"From a consumer perspective, they want us to think they're the great New Zealand airline, they look after us, they have schmultzy videos," she said.

"But they're also the airline that was duping us into paying for insurance until they were warned to stop it by the regulator.

"It's going to be hard for them to maintain that sort of family-friendly airline that we're all going to travel.

"They are making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline."

In a press release on February 22, Air New Zealand said it was on track for the "second highest profit in company history", with earnings before taxation in the first six months of the 2018 financial year of $323m.

Their net profit was $232m and they raised the shareholder dividend 10 per cent.

Chairman Tony Carter said in the release: "Looking to the remainder of the year, we are optimistic about the overall market dynamics.

"Based upon the current market conditions and despite the increased price of jet fuel, the Company is still expecting 2018 earnings before taxation to exceed the prior year".

Related

Business

Transport

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.

00:25
Flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, China.

Co-pilot 'sucked halfway' out of plane after windshield blew out during Sichuan Airlines flight

"There was no warning sign. Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang."

26:18
The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer.

Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer. He spoke with Sunday's Janet McIntyre in this 2007 piece.


01:58
The controversial religious leader died from cancer on May 15, 2018.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Most watched: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his cows are taken for slaughter, amid Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 