TODAY |

Air NZ scraps Auckland-Melbourne flights for two weeks due to Covid-19 spike

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has scrapped passenger services from Auckland to Melbourne, begining today, as Victoria battles a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Source: Seven Sharp

Flights between the two cities from July 1 to July 14 have been cancelled.

It comes after the national carrier last night received a directive that no international passengers are eligible to arrive into Melbourne for the next two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 within the local community, Air New Zealand said in a press release.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It marks two weeks of double digit cases, prompting neighbouring states in Australia to delay reopening their borders with Victoria. Source: 1 NEWS

The airline was due to operate two return services to Melbourne today. Flight NZ123 from Auckland to Melbourne was operating as a cargo-only flight, while NZ124 was to fly inbound passengers to Auckland. The flights have since been cancelled.

Melbourne to Auckland passenger services will continue to operate as demand requires, however.

Ten areas in Melbourne are heading back into lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight, many through community transmission.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said police would be stationed in the affected postcodes with "booze bus style" checkpoints to make sure the lockdown is being enforced.

New Zealand
Travel
Australia
Auckland
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: Will there be more Covid-19 cases in NZ's managed isolation facilities? Dr Bloomfield provides an update
2
Watch: Stomach-churning approach for Air NZ passengers landing in windy Wellington
3
Parents of newborns get four more weeks of paid parental leave in NZ, starting today
4
No new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today
5
John Campbell challenges Todd Muller on how National would open New Zealand's borders
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:29

'Extraordinary' effort from Kiwis sees plastic bags cut by a billion, one year on from ban – Ministry for the Environment
00:54

Tauranga bricklayer surprises colleagues with incredible piano skills on back of ute as he belts out Metallica classic
00:33

Cook Strait ferries cancelled with large swells, gale force winds forecast

Government reveals where massive $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure fund will be spent