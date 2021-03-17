Air NZ receive report after revelations of work for Saudi Arabian military

Air New Zealand has received the report following an independent investigation into how the airline ended up helping the Saudi Arabian military.

In February, 1 NEWS revealed Air NZ had been secretly helping the Saudi Arabian military despite it fuelling a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The 1 NEWS investigation revealed that Air New Zealand's business unit, Gas Turbines, which specialises in servicing military marine engines and turbines, has been supporting the Saudi Navy.

The Saudi Navy has been blockading Yemen - stopping food and medicine getting through to the country.

In a statement released today, Air New Zealand chairman Dame Therese Walsh said the report identified key areas where processes could be improved.

“Recommendations include more focus on upfront risk assessment, which has already been put in place, and subsequent monitoring controls.

“The report also confirmed that when entering into the third-party contract for the work for the Royal Saudi Navy, Gas Turbines employees adhered to all revenue contracting management oversight processes and controls and obtained the necessary approvals."

The report follows earlier confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade that permits were not required for exporting the specific type of engines the business was repairing for the Saudi Navy.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline will use the observations provided in the report to complete further updates of contracting principles and processes and improve training for employees.

“It is clear from the findings that no fault sits with Gas Turbines employees. We simply did not have robust enough processes in place to support our staff with ethical considerations.

“In February we took immediate steps to change our processes to increase executive visibility and assessment of relevant new or revised contracts, which have already been proving effective."