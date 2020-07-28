TODAY |

Air NZ pushes back international booking freeze for another two weeks

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand is extending its booking freeze for international flights for another two weeks after a spike in demand.

The airline yesterday said the hold would finish at the end of July, but now it says it will stay in place until August 9. Source: Breakfast

The airline says it's working with the Government to manage arrivals so managed isolation facilities aren't getting overwhelmed.

Since early July, it's put a hold on new bookings into the country.

Today Air New Zealand confirmed the company is extending the booking freeze again.

New bookings on incoming international flights won't be available until after August 9.

A spokesperson told 1 NEWS they're contacting the "small number" of customers who will need to be moved to other flights.

Departing flights and domestic travel aren't affected by the booking freeze.

