Air NZ plane with 71 on board makes emergency landing at Napier Airport with one engine operating

An Air New Zealand plane has landed on one engine after circling above Napier Airport.

A picture of the Air New Zealand plane that landed in Napier after an engine issue. Source: Lesley Hamilton

Air New Zealand released a statement on the incident which reads: NZ5018 from Napier to Auckland landed safely in Napier around 3.50pm after returning due to an engine issue. The ATR aircraft will now be inspected by engineers.

Emergency services were on standby as a precaution, in line with standard procedure.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS there were 71 people on board.

It was believed once the fault had been analysed, it dumped fuel over the sea before landing.