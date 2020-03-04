Air NZ orders 'deep clean' after coronavirus victim flew on one international, two regional flights

Air New Zealand has today confirmed that the second person with coronavirus in New Zealand flew on one of its international services and two regional flights before self-isolating.

The Ministry of Health today confirmed the woman in her 30s has mild-to-moderate symptoms and is self-isolating.

The woman was returning from virus-stricken northern Italy when she flew on an Air New Zealand flight from Singapore to Auckland, and a further two regional flights, according to the airline.

On 25 February, she travelled from Singapore to Auckland aboard flight NZ283. She then flew from Auckland to Palmerston North with Air New Zealand on flight NZ5103 on 2 March, returning to Auckland on NZ8114 the same day.

Dr Ben Johnston, Air New Zealand's chief medical officer, said the airline is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Government agencies to identify and proactively contact customers who travelled on the flights.

"The health and safety of passengers and crew is Air New Zealand's top priority and our aircraft already undergo a thorough cleaning process, which includes cleaning surfaces such as tray tables and inflight entertainment screens with a disinfectant that kills viruses,” said Dr Johnston.

He reiterated that the airline removes all headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers and blankets after every international flight.

"Domestic and regional services surfaces and bathrooms are wiped with disinfectant spray," he said.

"The three aircraft this customer flew on will now also undergo a deep clean.”