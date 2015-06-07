Air NZ flight diverted to Christchurch after being struck by lightning

An Air New Zealand flight bound for Queenstown from Auckland has been diverted to Christchurch this afternoon after the plane's wing was struck by lightning.

There were 141 passengers on board the Airbus A320 flight NZ615.

The aircraft is being assessed by engineers in Christchurch and customers were put onto an alternative service to Queenstown which landed at 12:30pm.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, an Air New Zealand spokesperson said lightning strikes are not uncommon.

"Aircraft are designed with this in mind and our pilots train for this scenario."