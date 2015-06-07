TODAY |

Air NZ flight diverted to Christchurch after being struck by lightning

Source:  1 NEWS

An Air New Zealand flight bound for Queenstown from Auckland has been diverted to Christchurch this afternoon after the plane's wing was struck by lightning.

There were 141 passengers on board the Airbus A320 flight NZ615.

The aircraft is being assessed by engineers in Christchurch and customers were put onto an alternative service to Queenstown which landed at 12:30pm.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, an Air New Zealand spokesperson said lightning strikes are not uncommon.

"Aircraft are designed with this in mind and our pilots train for this scenario."

The aircraft is being assessed by engineers in Christchurch.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
German nudist chases down wild boar that snatched his laptop
2
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
3
Labour kicks off campaign launch with $311m targeted job subsidy promise
4
Air NZ flight diverted to Christchurch after being struck by lightning
5
'A sad privilege' - Elusive hourglass dolphin washes up on NZ shore for only third time in 150 years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Vaping law came too late to stop youth uptake - researcher

Another 'happy coffee' containing Class C drug PEA being sold to Kiwis through multi-level marketer

Symptom-free Cantabrians encouraged to get tested for Covid-19
02:07

Kiwis missing out of key cataract surgeries as funding varies region-by-region