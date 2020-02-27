TODAY |

Air NZ announces temporary $69 airfare to Australia as coronavirus cuts demand

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand is dropping its prices for several trans-Tasman flights, as the global coronavirus outbreak softens the travel outlook.

The release today of the interim results comes as the airline braces itself for another downturn due to coronavirus.

Yesterday, Air NZ revealed its profits slumped 32 per cent last year and expects more pain from Covid-19, with people reluctant to fly.

To try and stimulate travel, it announced today it's slashing prices for trips to Australia.

Trips to Melbourne from Auckland and Christchurch have dropped to $69, with flights to Brisbane and Sydney down to $79 from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Air New Zealand says the "ridiculously" cheap fares will be available from now until the end of Monday, for travel from mid-March 2020.

The newest Air New Zealand in-flight safety video travels around the country with a lost takahē.

