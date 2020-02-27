Air NZ announces temporary $69 airfare to Australia as coronavirus cuts demand

Air New Zealand is dropping its prices for several trans-Tasman flights, as the global coronavirus outbreak softens the travel outlook.

Yesterday, Air NZ revealed its profits slumped 32 per cent last year and expects more pain from Covid-19, with people reluctant to fly.

To try and stimulate travel, it announced today it's slashing prices for trips to Australia.

Trips to Melbourne from Auckland and Christchurch have dropped to $69, with flights to Brisbane and Sydney down to $79 from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Air New Zealand says the "ridiculously" cheap fares will be available from now until the end of Monday, for travel from mid-March 2020.