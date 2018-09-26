Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA

Air New Zealand is offering cheap flights on its soon to be axed London to Los Angeles route, which go on sale at the end of this month.

As part of the airline's Black Friday flight specials, tickets will cost just over $2 (£1) plus taxes return, the airline said on its UK site.

The total cost will be around NZ$355 (£178).

They are available for purchase from 29 November to 3 December.

Air New Zealand says tickets are on a first come, first served basis as there are only 100 available to buy.

The airline announced last month that it is axing its London route via Los Angeles.

It first flew the route in 1982, but said competition made the service unsustainable.