TODAY |

Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
UK and Europe
Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is offering cheap flights on its soon to be axed London to Los Angeles route, which go on sale at the end of this month. 

As part of the airline's Black Friday flight specials, tickets will cost just over $2 (£1) plus taxes return, the airline said on its UK site. 

The total cost will be around NZ$355 (£178).

They are available for purchase from 29 November to 3 December. 

Air New Zealand says tickets are on a first come, first served basis as there are only 100 available to buy.

The airline announced last month that it is axing its London route via Los Angeles.

It first flew the route in 1982, but said competition made the service unsustainable.

The service will end in October 2020.

The tail end of an Air New Zealand plane. Source: Air New Zealand
More From
New Zealand
Transport
UK and Europe
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
Breastfeeding now banned in all Wellington City Council pools
2
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
3
One of Auckland's best known restaurants closes its doors after 13 years
4
Avocado prices the lowest in almost three years
5
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:39

Police showed man accused of Grace Millane's murder image of him holding suitcase morning after date

Court action underway to stop Budget Loans boss whose company exploited borrowers from managing companies

Avocado prices the lowest in almost three years
04:14

Breastfeeding now banned in all Wellington City Council pools