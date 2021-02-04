TODAY |

Air New Zealand opens up more cargo flights to China over peak Lunar New Year period

Air New Zealand is operating three new return cargo services to Guangzhou in China this week as Chinese New Year celebrations peak.

Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Source: istock.com

The service will support the export and import of premium goods over the Chinese New Year season. 

The first cargo flight took off yesterday. From next week, the airline will operate two multi-stop services a week to pick up goods in Auckland and Christchurch to be transported to Guangzhou.

“Our teams in New Zealand have been working tirelessly to get these flights operational and we couldn’t be more pleased to be offering a cargo service to Guangzhou for the first time," Air New Zealand general manager cargo Anna Palairet said.

“We’re really excited to be able to connect New Zealand businesses to Guangzhou and vice versa. We know it hasn’t been easy for exporters and importers so it’s great to be able to offer more connectivity.

“By offering a stop in Christchurch, this will help more businesses get their cargo to China and ensure our partners in Guangzhou get the freshest, high-quality products New Zealand has to offer.”

Flights to Guangzhou will carry local premium export goods including seafood and milk powder, and flights to New Zealand will carry PPE, electronics and other general cargo.

