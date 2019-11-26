Air New Zealand named airline of the year -again

Air New Zealand has been named airline of the year for 2020 at the Airline Excellence Awards.

It is the sixth time the national carrier has received top honours in the competition, run by AirlineRatings.com.

Aviation-experienced judges from the US, France, UK and Australia assessed airlines on 12 criteria, including customer reviews, product offerings, safety, fleet age, profitability and environmental leadership.

AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said Air New Zealand remained at the top of most categories.

"Air New Zealand is a clear industry leader which is remarkable when it is up against much larger global carriers," Mr Thomas said.

"The airline is committed to excellence in all areas of its business, with its employees across the globe consistently delivering exceptional customer service."

Air New Zealand acting chief executive Jeff McDowall said the airline was honoured to take out the award.

"Our 12,500 employees both on the ground and in the air are committed to offering the best travel experience on the 17 million customer journeys we facilitate every year, so it’s fantastic to have these efforts recognised by such an esteemed global judging panel. We’d also like to thank our customers for their ongoing loyalty to Air New Zealand.

Mr McDowall said in 2020, which will be the airlines 80th year, there will be a focus on delivering new initiatives as well as launching its non-stop Auckland to New York service in late October.

However, last month the airline said it was pulling out of its London routes due to competition. It has also been in negative headlines this month for cancelling dozens of flights at Christmas and New Years.