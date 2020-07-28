Air New Zealand makes face masks mandatory for all Auckland flights

Air New Zealand has announced it is taking extra precautions for its Auckland services, and says anyone leaving on a flight from there will be required to wear face masks.

Source: Breakfast

The airline made the announcement this morning, after reviewing its services following the Government’s announcement last night about a move to heightened Covid-19 alert levels.

As of 12pm today Auckland will be moving into Alert Level 3 after four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Auckland yesterday.

Anyone leaving on a flight from Auckland is now required to wear a mask, which will be provided by the airline.

Customers travelling from other areas of New Zealand with the airline are also recommended to wear masks, but it isn’t a requirement.

The airline said those who have a ticket for a domestic flight within New Zealand that is scheduled to leave before 11.59PM Sunday 16 August can choose to hold their fare in credit and can do this via the airline’s online booking tool.