Air New Zealand increases domestic capacity over next 24 hours to meet demand

Air New Zealand announced they are adding more domestic flights so all New Zealanders will be able to get home before the country goes into lockdown.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon the country will move to Covid-19 alert system level four in 48 hours.

In a tweet, Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said they are "working fast to get more seats on the market" so students can get home.

Air New Zealand plans to operate its current schedule until at least the end of the week.