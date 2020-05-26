Air New Zealand gives thanks to companies offering jobs to its laid off workers

Air New Zealand has extended a "heart-felt thanks" to over 30 New Zealand based businesses that have offered employment to its former staff members who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Talent Acquisition Kate James says the airline works closely with some of the companies that have reached out to them.

“There has been a large outpouring from Kiwi businesses wanting to help our people," Ms James says.

"These businesses know when they hire an Air New Zealander they hire a capable person, with highly tuned skills, exemplary customer focus and a special commitment to the future of New Zealand.”

“Many of those that have reached out to us are our valued customers who have had wonderful experiences and seen the quality and commitment of our staff when they book and travel with us.”

According to Air New Zealand, the page on the airlines intranet where the available roles have been listed has been accessed more than 17,000 times over the past month.

Air New Zealand released a list thanking the following organisations for coming forward with potential roles:

Countdown

Ministry of Health

Foodstuffs

Rocket Lab

Bupa NZ

NZ Police

Suncorp New Zealand

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Auckland DHB

My Food Bag

OCS

Summerset

Ryman Healthcare

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated

AMP

Metlifecare

FIRST Security

Cardinal Logistics

Westpac

Fonterra

Downer

The Warehouse Group

Agility CIS

Tribe

Emergent

Korn Ferry

UBT New Zealand

It comes as Air New Zealand has cut its workforce by 30 per cent, around 4000 jobs, which is expected to drive annualised savings of $350 to $400 million, according to its latest market update.

Air New Zealand's chief executive and other executives have also taken a 15 per cent reduction in their pay, as well as enforced a hiring freeze, The carrier has also cancelled non-essential spending, a reduction in leasing costs and modification of various vendor and supplier terms.

The airline also decided to ground it's Boeing 777-200 and 777-300 fleet until at least the end of calendar 2020.