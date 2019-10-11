Air New Zealand appoints Walmart US president as its new chief executive

Air New Zealand's Board of Directors have appointed Walmart US president and CEO Greg Foran as the airline's new chief executive.

New Zealand-born Mr Foran is currently responsible for the US retail chain's 4500 stores and more than one million staff after taking on the position in August 2014.

Mr Foran will take up the position the airline in the first quarter of 2020, replacing Christopher Luxon, who yesterday confirmed he has put his hat in the ring to become National’s candidate for the controversial seat of Botany – independent MP Jami-Lee Ross' current electorate.



In a statement, Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh said Mr Foran, who grew up in Hastings and Hamilton and is the father of Kiwis league international Kieran Foran, will be an outstanding leader of the airline.

"We are thrilled to have attracted a world class Kiwi back home," she said.

"Greg has an impeccable track record in delivering strong commercial performance, outstanding customer focus and in building teams that can take a business to the next level."

Mr Foran said he is thrilled to take on the new role.