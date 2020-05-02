Air New Zealand adds to 3500 job losses with cuts to executive team

Air New Zealand is set to reduce the size of its executive team in another blow to the airline amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The global coronavirus pandemic has seen global travel virtually come to a standstill, having a huge economic impact on airlines around the world, including New Zealand's national carrier.

“As we have done in all parts of our business, we are creating the structure that is appropriate for an airline which we expect will take two years to get back to 70 per cent of its former size," CEO Greg Foran said today in a statement.



The executive team will be reduced from nine to six, he said.

Chief strategy networks and alliances officer Nick Judd will depart the airline on May 31, followed by chief air operations and people safety officer John Whittaker on July 31.

The airline's chief marketing and customer officer, Mike Tod, will step away from the airline full-time on May 31. Mr Tod will provide advisory support to the CEO and board during the current business transformation phase.

The portfolios of the three departing executives will be absorbed by the remaining members of the executive team, Mr Foran said.

“Nick, John and Mike have made an outstanding contribution to the airline with a combined 68 years of service at Air New Zealand," he said.



"They have played pivotal roles in growing Air New Zealand’s international network, the delivery of award-winning products and services, putting sustainability at the heart of our business and deepening relationships with key stakeholders like unions and alliance partners.



On Wednesday, the national carrier announced 3500 job losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mike, John and Nick are going to be deeply missed and they have interacted with thousands of our Air New Zealand whanau, near and wide over many years."