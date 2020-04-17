TODAY |

Agricultural sector under pressure to feed Kiwis amid coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The pressure is on food producers and the agricultural sector to feed the country through lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Production has halved for some companies, 1 NEWS’ Kaitlin Ruddock reports. Source: 1 NEWS

Production has halved for some companies, the result of having to comply with new Covid-19 requirements.

Ewing Poultry stocks shelves with one million eggs every eight days.

But with new Covid-19 restrictions, they're having to work twice as hard to do that.

“A lot of jobs take two people to do. It's pretty hard to try and get workflow still happening,” says general manager Paul Ewing.

It's been challenging for many in the primary sector, including meat processors.

“Our capacity has been reduced to around the vicinity of 50 per cent,” Alliance Group Nelson plant manager Steve Baird says.

But that's delaying farmers from sending their stock to slaughter.

“There's a four- to five-week wait for sheep and lamb processing, and there's a five- to six-week [wait] for beef processing,” says Mr Baird.

Many staff are working overtime and weekends.

“If we can't fully achieve the two-metre spacing we have additional personal protective equipment such as visors. We're putting in shields, glasses and gloves to ensure we keep our people safe and that we comply,” says Mr Baird.

“It’s always a challenge when you have to reconfigure your production lines, but overall, people have put safety first and I've been really delighted by that, because they've shown that they care about their communities, just as they care about their exports going overseas,” says Ministry for Primary Industries director general Ray Smith.

He’s looking forward to an ease on restrictions.

“The great thing is, if we move down to Level 3 next week and we've all got our fingers crossed for that, we'll see a lessening of the restriction from the two-metre standing rule down to a one-metre rule in these big production facilities and that will help a lot.”

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Farming
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:50
Calls for police to shut down Māori-led roadblocks as public report they feel 'intimidated'
2
Young Auckland woman details 'scary' battle with Covid-19, says it's far worse than the flu
3
Firefighters battle blaze at Tauranga police station
4
Wuhan's Covid-19 death toll spikes by nearly 1300 as 'overwhelmed' medical facilities recover
5
'A few people are acting like idiots' - Auckland Transport staff ordered to self-isolate after spitting incidents
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

No Test rugby in 2020 'a distinct possibility', says World Rugby chairman
01:50

Calls for police to shut down Māori-led roadblocks as public report they feel 'intimidated'
03:00

'It's not a blanket re-opening' - Govt aims to reassure teachers stressed over Level 3 changes

Kiwis on a benefit who are stranded overseas will now receive Government assistance