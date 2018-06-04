Aerial video: Family 'lost everything' before being airlifted to safety in devastating overnight flooding near Tolaga Bay

A Tolaga Bay family was airlifted to safety this morning due to severe flooding near Gisborne.

Tairawhiti Emergency Management said in a release that two adults and their four-year-old granddaughter were lifted by helicopter after their house flooded and their wool shed was washed away overnight.

The rescue took place at a property on Mangatokerau Road, north of Tolaga Bay near Gisborne.

Images of flooding on Pa Road near Whangara, north of Gisborne. Source: Puna Whakaata Maniapoto-Love

The three people were reportedly trapped on their roof since about 4am this morning, and all three are now safe and well.

The family had "lost everything", TEM said, although the four-year-old described spending the morning on their roof as "a cool adventure".

Images of flooding on Pa Road near Whangara, north of Gisborne. Source: Puna Whakaata Maniapoto-Love

TEM group controller John Clarke said the family had lost their home, their woolshed, a work truck, a car, a digger, tractors and trailers.

Two other households nearby on Tauwhareparae Road were flooded also, with 20 people in total evacuated from houses around the area.

A graph showing the water level of the Hikuwai River at Willowflat Bridge. Source: Gisborne District Council

State Highway 2 north of Tolaga Bay at Mangatuna Road has been closed due to flooding.

TEM said rivers in the Tolaga Bya area rose rapidly after since midnight, but Civil Defence now believes the worst is over and they are receding.